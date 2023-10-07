Ruston sneaks past Alexandria, West Monroe bounces back with a win over Pineville, Neville wins big over Peabody, and Franklin Parish beats Grant
More week 6 scores
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston improves their winning streak to 6-0 after denying Alexandria’s late comeback, 35 to 28. After a big loss to Zachary last week, West Monroe bounces back big with a win over Pineville, 31 to 0. Neville showed out for their homecoming as they rolled past Peabody, 51 to 0. Franklin Parish improves to 5-1 after beating Grant at home, 19 to 17.
