Ouachita starts district play with a win over West Ouachita, Sterlington blows past Bastrop, Union beats North Webster
More week 6 scores
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita was looking to beat Ouachita for the first time in program history but the Lions denied the Chiefs with a huge 31 to 14 win. Sterlington wins their fifth straight game with a blowout against Bastrop, 50 to 0. Union takes care of business at home against Union Parish, 43 to 14.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.