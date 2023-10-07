Ouachita starts district play with a win over West Ouachita, Sterlington blows past Bastrop, Union beats North Webster

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita was looking to beat Ouachita for the first time in program history but the Lions denied the Chiefs with a huge 31 to 14 win. Sterlington wins their fifth straight game with a blowout against Bastrop, 50 to 0. Union takes care of business at home against Union Parish, 43 to 14.

