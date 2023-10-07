One dead in drive-by shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a shooting that occurred on US 167 between North Hodge and Quitman around 1:35 in the morning on October 7.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s office, a driver was shot while going down US 167. When first responders arrived on scene, they found the driver dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle was also hit by a bullet. The passenger was transported to a trauma center to be treated.

The victims has not been identified by officials.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s department currently have a person of interest, but are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (318) 259-9021 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

