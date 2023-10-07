Advertise
One dead in drive-by shooting

Officials say driver was shot while going down US 167 near North Hodge and Quitman
Officials say driver was shot while going down US 167 near North Hodge and Quitman(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a shooting that occurred on US 167 between North Hodge and Quitman around 1:35 in the morning on October 7.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s office, a driver was shot while going down US 167. When first responders arrived on scene, they found the driver dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle was also hit by a bullet. The passenger was transported to a trauma center to be treated.

The victims has not been identified by officials.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s department currently have a person of interest, but are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (318) 259-9021 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

