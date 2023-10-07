Oak Grove blows out Haynesville to win its third straight game
Tigers beat Golden Tornado at home for first time since 2001
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In just the fourth regular season meeting between storied football powerhouses Oak Grove and Haynesville, the Tigers blew away the Golden Tornado, 61-27. Quarterback Jackson Bradley recorded seven total touchdowns, including five passing and two rushing. Oak Grove hands Haynesville its first loss of the season and beats the Tornado at home for the first time since 2001.
