Oak Grove blows out Haynesville to win its third straight game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In just the fourth regular season meeting between storied football powerhouses Oak Grove and Haynesville, the Tigers blew away the Golden Tornado, 61-27. Quarterback Jackson Bradley recorded seven total touchdowns, including five passing and two rushing. Oak Grove hands Haynesville its first loss of the season and beats the Tornado at home for the first time since 2001.

