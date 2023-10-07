Jena remains undefeated with a huge win over Marksville, Bunkie defeats Caldwell, Richwood wins big over Lincoln Prep, and Delhi Charter beats Delhi
More Week 6 Scores
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jena Giants keep inching closer to an undefeated season with a 40 point win over Marksville, 60 to 20. Bunkie gets the best over Caldwell Parish, 49 to 14. Richwood gets back in the win column after three straight loses, defeating Lincoln Prep, 40 to 6. The Delhi Charter Gators take a bite out of Delhi, 36 to 28.
