Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

West Monroe to hold “Fall Fitness Fun Day”

The event kicks off on Monday, October 9.
The event kicks off on Monday, October 9.(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Get out of the house and get your fitness on by attending “Fall Fitness Fun Day” hosted by the City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department!

The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 at Highland Park Wetland Trails near the Otis Street parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff members from the Parks and Recreation Department will be there to give a demonstration on how to use the new outdoor fitness equipment.

The West Monroe Fire Department will also make an appearance since October is Fire Prevention Month. They will provide attendees with educational and safety information.

Children will be able to play games and attendees are encouraged to ride their bicycles or scooters around the trail.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
West Monroe Police are asking for the public's help in finding missing teen, Alyssa Allen.
West Monroe police search for missing teen
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Sterlington man sentenced to prison for 2022 drug arrest

Latest News

Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Beat the Ace 2023: Week 6
Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Beat the Ace: Week 2
The Caldwell Parish School District placed Crockett on administrative leave following his...
Caldwell Parish High School teacher placed on leave following arrest
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/6