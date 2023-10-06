West Monroe to hold “Fall Fitness Fun Day”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Get out of the house and get your fitness on by attending “Fall Fitness Fun Day” hosted by the City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department!

The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 at Highland Park Wetland Trails near the Otis Street parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff members from the Parks and Recreation Department will be there to give a demonstration on how to use the new outdoor fitness equipment.

The West Monroe Fire Department will also make an appearance since October is Fire Prevention Month. They will provide attendees with educational and safety information.

Children will be able to play games and attendees are encouraged to ride their bicycles or scooters around the trail.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.