KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Foggy Morning, Fabulous Fall Weather for the Weekend.

Happy Friday! Areas of fog are possible this morning. Allow yourself extra travel time, take it slow on your commute, and use low beams. The day also begins with clouds but diminishes by the afternoon, making room for some sunshine! We’ll see temperatures max out in the 80s. There are no weather concerns for Friday night football. Fall weather is here for the weekend! There will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Plan for some chilly nights, as lows will be in the 40s and 50s. We warm back up next week with a slight chance of rain midweek.

Today: Areas of patchy fog and clouds in the morning. The fog mixes out by midmorning. Clouds decrease throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will reach the low to middle 80s. Seasonable for this time of year! It will be breezy as well.

Tonight: It will be mainly clear, cool, and breezy. Lows tumble into the lower 50s.

Saturday: Terrific weekend with sunshine, breezy conditions, and low humidity. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine. Warmer day with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday: More sunshine and seasonable weather. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It’s a more humid day, with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.