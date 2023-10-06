Advertise
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Tonight, Cooler for the Weekend, Dry Week Ahead

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a spectacular weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will lower even more into the weekend as more cool, dry air moves in from the north and west. By Saturday, high temperatures will only reach the low 70s, and Sunday, high temperatures will only reach the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy over the weekend, especially on Saturday, and with low humidity in place, a fire weather threat continues through the weekend, and potentially into next week. Much of next week will be dry and sunny, but late in the week, rain chances will arrive, mainly for Thursday. Still, enjoy the fall weather this weekend.

Tonight will be cool and clear. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s, a touch below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy as well.

Saturday will be a sunny, breezy, fall day. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s while wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Sunday will be another sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s, still below normal for this time of year.

Monday will be a warmer day, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. It will be sunny as well.

Tuesday will be a warm, seasonal day with temperatures in the mid 80s. It will be sunny as well.

Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring a few passing clouds and limited rain showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.
