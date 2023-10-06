Advertise
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather for the Weekend, Dry Week Ahead

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We are almost to the weekend! Even cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend, with high temperatures topping out in the 70s and lows in the 40s & 50s. Our first taste of fall is finally near! We will remain dry over most of the next week, with rain chances returning by the time we get to Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine & much cooler temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out near 70.

Sunday: More sunshine is in the forecast, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Monday: No shortage of sunshine in sight! High temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Clear skies are expected for Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds likely. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday: More cloud cover begins to move in, bringing an increased chance of rain to the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

