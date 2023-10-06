KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather for the Weekend, Dry Week Ahead
with Jake Lambright
We are almost to the weekend! Even cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend, with high temperatures topping out in the 70s and lows in the 40s & 50s. Our first taste of fall is finally near! We will remain dry over most of the next week, with rain chances returning by the time we get to Thursday.
Today: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine & much cooler temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out near 70.
Sunday: More sunshine is in the forecast, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s.
Monday: No shortage of sunshine in sight! High temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s.
Tuesday: Clear skies are expected for Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds likely. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
Thursday: More cloud cover begins to move in, bringing an increased chance of rain to the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.
