Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
West Monroe Police are asking for the public's help in finding missing teen, Alyssa Allen.
West Monroe police search for missing teen
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Sterlington man sentenced to prison for 2022 drug arrest

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire
Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans...
The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck