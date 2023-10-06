Feed Your Soul: Kravins Restaurant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you ask people in the Monroe or West Monroe area where to get good wings, they’ll most likely say, Kravins Restaurant.

Started in 2016 by Angelique and Alvin Drew, the place has some interesting wing flavors. They offer burgers and hotdogs as well.

Kravins has become a hub of positive growth in the area and they give back to the community.

Kravins Restaurant in Monroe is a place where the flavors are truly a part of home for the owners. They want everyone to experience a fun family feel when they are there. (Charl | KNOE)

One focus at Kravins is the service, and they take it seriously.

“I don’t care how you come in here, how you look, how you dress, It doesn’t matter. We’re gonna welcome everyone, and that’s again going back to our customer service training,“ said Drew. ”It doesn’t matter you welcome everyone with a smile.”

They are working to expand the restaurant to include a bar and patio area.

Plus they will be serving a Louisiana staple here next season.

