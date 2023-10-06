Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Feed Your Soul: Kravins Restaurant

705 Winnsboro Road, Monroe
If you're craving a new place to dine at, consider trying Kravin's Restaurant. KNOE's Charles Burkett visits the local spoke and shares his thoughts.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you ask people in the Monroe or West Monroe area where to get good wings, they’ll most likely say, Kravins Restaurant.

Started in 2016 by Angelique and Alvin Drew, the place has some interesting wing flavors. They offer burgers and hotdogs as well.

Kravins has become a hub of positive growth in the area and they give back to the community.

Kravins Restaurant in Monroe is a place where the flavors are truly a part of home for the...
Kravins Restaurant in Monroe is a place where the flavors are truly a part of home for the owners. They want everyone to experience a fun family feel when they are there.(Charl | KNOE)

One focus at Kravins is the service, and they take it seriously.

“I don’t care how you come in here, how you look, how you dress, It doesn’t matter. We’re gonna welcome everyone, and that’s again going back to our customer service training,“ said Drew. ”It doesn’t matter you welcome everyone with a smile.”

They are working to expand the restaurant to include a bar and patio area.

Plus they will be serving a Louisiana staple here next season.

Watch to see what my thoughts are on the food at Kravins Restaurant.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
West Monroe Police are asking for the public's help in finding missing teen, Alyssa Allen.
West Monroe police search for missing teen
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Sterlington man sentenced to prison for 2022 drug arrest

Latest News

Improvements are coming to Kiroli Park thanks to a $770,000 donation from Louisiana State Parks.
Kiroli Park Updates
The school board is hiring an outside firm to investigate allegations of financial misconduct...
Monroe City Schools Employee Investigation
A Caldwell Parish High School teacher was placed on administrative leave following his arrest...
Caldwell Parish Teacher in Custody
Ouachita Parish Fire Department
Burn ban lifted in Ouachita Parish and surrounding parishes