Caldwell Parish High School teacher placed on leave following arrest

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Caldwell Parish High School teacher was placed on administrative leave by the Caldwell Parish School District following his arrest on Oct. 5 relating to a domestic abuse investigation.

Priest Crockett, Jr., 54, was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office after a domestic disturbance in which he was accused of strangling a victim. OPSO said they arrived at the scene and found Crockett in a vehicle that belonged to the victim.

According to arrest records, Crockett told officers the victim punched him the night of Oct. 4, so he grabbed the victim from behind. Crockett also told officers the victim punched him in the left eye and stole his phone, leaving him unable to call 911.

Officers then spoke with the victim, who told the officers there was a verbal argument with Crockett on Oct. 4. The victim told officers Crockett threw the victim on the bed, got on top of the victim, and then put his hands around the victim’s throat while locking the victim’s legs between his legs.

According to arrest records, the victim told officers that Crockett put a lot of pressure on the victim’s throat, causing them to blackout. The victim said they began to swing their arms once they woke back up in an attempt to get away from Crockett, hitting his left eye in the process.

Officers said they saw a small scratch on the left side of the victim’s neck and also saw the bed appear in a manner to have someone thrown on it.

Crockett was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

The Caldwell Parish School District released the following statement regarding Crockett’s arrest:

“We are aware of his arrest on charges in Ouachita Parish, and he is on administrative leave. Other than confirming his status, we are unable to discuss the details of personnel matters.” - Caldwell Parish School District

