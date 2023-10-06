Advertise
Burn ban lifted in Ouachita Parish and surrounding parishes

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The burn ban in Ouachita Parish has been officially lifted as of noon on Friday.

The ban has also been lifted in Union, Morehouse and Jackson parishes. The Chief of Fire Prevention, Dusty Harris, with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department says whenever it’s time to rescind bur bans in the area, the decision comes from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury based on the fire chief’s recommendation.

RELATED CONTENT: Parishes announce which of them will opt in or out of statewide burn ban

“What we go into looking at is the moisture content, the humidity, the dew points, the grass and obviously the lack of rain that we’ve had since August. With the rain that we had come through yesterday, we were able to make the recommendation that it’s time to rescind the burn ban,” said Harris.

You can read more about current burn ordinances in Ouachita Parish here.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has extended the ban on its management areas through Nov. 2, 2023.

