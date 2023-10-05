Wossman high school based health center opens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Primary Health Services opened its location at Wossman High School on Oct. 4. The clinic follows the opening of the first location at Carroll Junior High School.

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years, so I have studied and learned the community, I am part of the community, so knowing the need for the children and we read the demographics, and you see the barriers to healthcare and what the children are going through, I really wanted to do the school-based health center,” said CEO and President of Primary Health Services Catherine Tonore.

The services offered range from primary care all the way to behavioral health and counseling services.

“There really aren’t words to say how much this going to impact us and our kids now. Now kids, don’t have to worry about what happens when you get sick. You don’t have to worry about waiting on a parent, you have to wait and just go right around the plot and things taken care of within a few 100 feet. You can get some type of remedy and that means a lot because if a kid feels good, they’re gonna perform well and that’s what’s most important,” said Principal of Wossman High School Dr. Harrington Watson III.

In the near future, PHSC and Wossman hope to add dental care to their list of services.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30- 4:00 p.m.

