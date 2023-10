MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police need help finding 16-year-old, Alyssa Allen.

According to authorities, Allen was last seen on Thomas Road, wearing a black pantsuit and no shoes. Allen is a 5′6″ Caucasian girl and weighs about 115 pounds.

If anyone has information on Allen’s whereabouts, please contact WMPD at (318) 396-2722.

