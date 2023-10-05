Advertise
Sterlington man sentenced to prison for 2022 drug arrest

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington man, Joshua Bosely, 35, was recently sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty.

Bosely was sentenced to 110 months, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of methamphetamine.

On March 8, 2022 Bosely distributed 109.5 grams of pure meth, according to the information presented in court. He pleaded guilty on June 12, 2023.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and ATF and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mike Shannon.

