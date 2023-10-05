Ouachita Green hosts annual awards luncheon honoring local volunteers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its annual awards luncheon to honor local volunteers for their service Thursday at First Methodist Church in Monroe. Robert Shadoin of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries was the keynote speaker at the event.

Shadoin spoke on multiple topics and highlighted the importance in citizens making a difference in the community.

“Our biggest allies are the people of Louisiana and the volunteerism which we are celebrating by recognizing several volunteers,” Shadoin said. “We need that help, we cannot cover the whole state without citizens buying in and seeing what we can do to address the liter problem.”

Ouachita Green is currently accepting volunteers for their upcoming community clean-up event on October 14. To register click here Volunteer - Ouachita Green.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.