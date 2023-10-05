Advertise
Nutritional benefits of healthy desserts with nutritionist Jen Avis

Today is National Apple Betty Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to talk about the benefits of healthy desserts.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Apple Betty Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to talk about the benefits of healthy desserts.

Avis says the key to a healthy dessert is eating small portions. She says apples are healthy for you because they contain fiber and antioxidants. Avis says to make this dessert a healthier option you can use allulose instead of using regular sugar. allulose comes from fruits and is a healthy substitute for regular sugar.

