Nutritional benefits of healthy desserts with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Apple Betty Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to talk about the benefits of healthy desserts.

Avis says the key to a healthy dessert is eating small portions. She says apples are healthy for you because they contain fiber and antioxidants. Avis says to make this dessert a healthier option you can use allulose instead of using regular sugar. allulose comes from fruits and is a healthy substitute for regular sugar.

