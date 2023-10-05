Nonpartisan panel explains Oct. 14 election amendments for voters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A nonpartisan group recently held a virtual session helping voters understand the Oct. 14, 2023 ballot amendments.

We’ve reached that time of year for citizens to vote on constitutional amendments for the Gubernatorial Primary Election. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana touched on eight amendments and voters will see four on the October ballot.

The graphic shown below is the exact ballot language of Amendment One. President Steven Procopio of PAR Louisiana summarized this amendment and said the ballot language can be difficult to digest.

“Overall, this is an amendment that would clarify that the government cannot take donations from nongovernmental sources - nonprofits, businesses to conduct elections. You could still do registration drives, but you cannot actually use it to conduct elections. This comes about from really the 2020 election when we were in COVID and you had nonprofits that were helping donate masks and things like that to help,” said Procopio.

Procopio said Amendment Two on the October ballot is another byproduct of what came out of the pandemic.

“It has to do with the right to worship in a church or other similar place of worship,” said Procopio.

Procopio went on to explain Amendment Three.

“Basically, when there’s a surplus at the end of the year, it is limited by the Constitution development will be spent on certain things - construction, paying down bond debt, coastal funding rainy day and retirement debt,” said Procopio.

And finally Amendment Four - the last of the Oct. 14 amendments.

“This one is with nonprofit tax exemptions; particularly when they have housing. So, nonprofits get a property tax exemption, and then this proposes that if those nonprofits that lease property have a violation that endangers public health - that they could lose that,” said Procopio.

Find the link to the full explanation of all ballots.