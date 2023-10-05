Advertise
Mi Tierra festival returns to El Dorado

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - It has been 18 years since the city of El Dorado held the Mi Tierra, otherwise known as My Land festival. The festival had a live Mariachi band, vendors, and food for the community.

“We want to be a bridge and interact in the community, then we can share together, and participate and help each other in the community. We love each other, it doesn’t matter the color or race of anybody,” said Hispanic Christian Center Pastor Isaura Pulido.

To be gone for nearly two decades and to have such a large turnout in the festival’s absence was nothing short of heartwarming.

“It is important to me because I want people to know that we are to help them, we want to be part of the community, we want to help the community. The goal is to make this bigger and to get more people coming and more people knowing what we’re doing here in El Dorado,” said Festival Organizer Leticia Escobar.

