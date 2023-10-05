Masur Museum of Art is accepting submissions for the Annual Juried Competition

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Masur Museum of Art in Monroe is accepting submissions for the Sixty-first Annual Juried Competition. The competition showcases the work of contemporary artists throughout the United States.

The deadline for artists to submit their work is Dec. 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The Masur Museum will be offering cash awards totaling $3,200.

Owner and Director of Inman Gallery, Kerry Inman, will serve as the year’s guest juror. Inman’s gallery was founded in 1990 and has hosted over 200 exhibitions.

Around 700 to 1,000 artworks are submitted each year.

To find out more information or to register, visit The Masur Museum’s website.

