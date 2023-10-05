KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain Today, Much Cooler by the Weekend

You’ll need to grab the rain gear today. Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are on tap this morning. The rain becomes less numerous throughout the day. Thanks to the rain and clouds, there will be a spread in temperatures. Highs across the ArkLaMiss will be in the 70s and 80s. Friday is drier with highs in the 80s, areawide. A secondary shot of cool, fall air arrives for the weekend. The weather is going to be amazing! Look for plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. There will be some cool nights as well. Temperatures warm back up next week.

Thursday: Rain, mainly in the morning, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Breezy at times throughout the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight: Partial clearing and mild. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Friday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Seasonable with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine. It’s a warmer day with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday: Continued sunshine and nearly seasonable. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s.

