KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Showers Exiting, Sunshine on the Way

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It was a wet and cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss, but if you are a fan of sunny, dry weather, you will get that and more Friday and through the weekend. It will also feel like fall this weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s during the day. Some cool mornings are also expected over the weekend as well, with temperatures down to the mid 40s and low 50s. Dry, warmer weather will be in place for much of next week. There will be a fire concern over the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, showers will continue to exit the region. The sky will continue to clear. Temperatures will lower into the mid 60s.

Friday, it will be sunny, warm and dry. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will be a sunny, cool, fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, well below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be a sunny and cool day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year.

Monday will continue with the sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will be a sunny to partly cloudy day. There is a low chance for rain late in the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

