Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its debut sparked a frenzy.(CNN, GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies as a popular flavor will not be returning next year.

Officials with the Girl Scouts announced that Raspberry Rally will not be sold when its cookie sales season kicks off in January.

The raspberry cookies were introduced last year as sister cookies to the iconic Thin Mints.

They were the first cookies to be sold exclusively online, and it led to a shopping frenzy. Some chapters reported that they sold out of the cookies in less than a day.

In a statement, the organization said it is taking a pause on the raspberry cookies to prioritize supplying its classic varieties.

Another change you can expect to see next year will be the prices.

Some chapters have said they will be increasing the price to $6 per box.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

