Family Justice Center partners with the Wellspring to host domestic violence awareness event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is domestic violence awareness month and the Wellspring and Family Justice Center of Ouachita Parish have partnered together to host a domestic violence awareness event for the community. Today, October 5, at 10 a.m., survivors of domestic violence and those who are working to end domestic violence are welcome to attend.

This year’s theme is “Domestic Violence Knows No Boundaries.” During the event, several speakers will the topic of domestic violence.

The event will be held at 111 Cotton St. in West Monroe. The Wellspring will also be holding a live event on their Facebook page on October 17 at 11 a.m. for those who are unable to make it to the live event.

