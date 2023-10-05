Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe seeking broadband feedback from residents

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is partnering with ConnectLA to launch the Louisiana Statewide Broadband Challenge Process that will determine locations that need broadband service provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ConnectLA is asking cities to provide feedback on the current broadband map. Feedback for the levels of broadband provided to each resident will be accepted until October 31.

If you are a West Monroe resident with high-speed internet at your home or business, you are asked to provide feedback. If you do not have high-speed internet, you fill out a form here, or you can email your name, address, and details of challenge and internet to broadband@westmonroe.la.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell Parish School Board
Caldwell Parish School District addresses arrest of third grade teacher
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Kyle Wilks
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer at 22 years old, family says

Latest News

Today is National Apple Betty Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to talk about the...
Nutritional benefits of healthy desserts with nutritionist Jen Avis
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Wellspring and Family Justice Center of...
Family Justice Center partners with the Wellspring to host domestic violence awareness event
Today is National Apple Betty Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to talk about the...
Nutritional benefits of healthy desserts with nutritionist Jen Avis
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Wellspring and Family Justice Center of...
Family Justice Center holds domestic violence awareness event for community