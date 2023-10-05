City of West Monroe seeking broadband feedback from residents

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is partnering with ConnectLA to launch the Louisiana Statewide Broadband Challenge Process that will determine locations that need broadband service provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ConnectLA is asking cities to provide feedback on the current broadband map. Feedback for the levels of broadband provided to each resident will be accepted until October 31.

If you are a West Monroe resident with high-speed internet at your home or business, you are asked to provide feedback. If you do not have high-speed internet, you fill out a form here, or you can email your name, address, and details of challenge and internet to broadband@westmonroe.la.gov.

