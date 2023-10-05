Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
Kyle Wilks
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus
Caldwell Parish School Board
Caldwell Parish School District addresses arrest of third grade teacher

Latest News

FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
Caldwell Parish School Board
Caldwell Parish School District addresses arrest of third grade teacher
A teacher was arrested on Sept. 29 on one count of negligent injury after school employees told...
Sheriff and Parent React After Teacher is Arrested
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that keeps growing