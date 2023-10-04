Advertise
“Listen to H.E.R” series is coming to West Monroe

Hearing. Empowering. Responding.
Louisiana Department of Health launches "Listen to H.E.R" series.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An event meant to empower women is coming to West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Health is holding a series known as, “Listen to H.E.R” on Monday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H.E.R stands for hearing, empowering, and responding.

The series is being held across nine public health regions in the state. The Region 8 event will be held at the West Monroe Community Center located at 400 South 5th Street in West Monroe.

The following is the goal of “Listen to H.E.R”:

  • Elevate women’s health needs
  • Promote local and state resources and services
  • Inform the priorities of LDH’s new Office of Women’s Health and Community Health

Those who attend can expect to hear testimonials from special guests, participate in health screenings, and take part in interactive activities.

The event will be free and open to the public.

To learn more about “Listen to H.E.R”, visit Louisiana Department of Health’s website.

