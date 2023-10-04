Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center receives level 3 trauma verification

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center received a Level III trauma verification from the American College of Surgeons, making them one of nine adult trauma centers in the state and the first medical center in Northeast Louisiana to receive the verification.

With this verification, Ochsner will ensure those in need of emergency services will be able to receive high-quality, life-saving care closer to home.

“I cannot adequately express the pride I have in our team of physicians and staff at Monroe Medical Center,” said Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center CEO Mark Randolph. “This is not only a major milestone for our trauma program, but a huge win for the Monroe community and all of Northeast Louisiana. Providing this level of emergency care fills a needed gap in our region that will result in lives saved and improved long-term outcomes for our patients.”

To be verified as a Level III trauma center, a medical center must have:

24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists

comprehensive quality assessment program

transfer agreements for patients requiring care at a Level I or II trauma center

back-up care for rural and community hospitals

continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or trauma team

involvement in prevention efforts and active outreach programs for referring communities

“The ability for patients to receive care close to home will have an enormous impact on their treatment and recovery outcomes,” said Dr. Mike O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. “We are proud to offer these robust resources, getting people the care they need, quickly. Additionally, we have processes in place to quickly transfer patients to the Level I Trauma Center at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport when needed, giving our region complete access to the best care possible, no matter the situation.”

