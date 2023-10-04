Lincoln Parish I-20 overpasses to be repaired

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) -The Lincoln Parish Highway Department will be repairing the approaches to various I-20 overpasses in the coming weeks, according to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page.

Drivers should prepare for possible delays in traffic.

The following roads leading to I-20 will be worked on:

Chandler road

Pipes Road

Harris Road

Norris Road

Walnut Cree Road

Drivers should proceed with caution while near construction areas.

