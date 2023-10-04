Lincoln Parish I-20 overpasses to be repaired
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) -The Lincoln Parish Highway Department will be repairing the approaches to various I-20 overpasses in the coming weeks, according to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page.
Drivers should prepare for possible delays in traffic.
The following roads leading to I-20 will be worked on:
- Chandler road
- Pipes Road
- Harris Road
- Norris Road
- Walnut Cree Road
Drivers should proceed with caution while near construction areas.
