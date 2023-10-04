Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish I-20 overpasses to be repaired

(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) -The Lincoln Parish Highway Department will be repairing the approaches to various I-20 overpasses in the coming weeks, according to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page.

Drivers should prepare for possible delays in traffic.

The following roads leading to I-20 will be worked on:

  • Chandler road
  • Pipes Road
  • Harris Road
  • Norris Road
  • Walnut Cree Road

Drivers should proceed with caution while near construction areas.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
Kyle Wilks
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

Latest News

This makes the center one of nine adult trauma centers in the state and the first medical...
Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center Now a Level 3 Trauma Center
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Franklin Parish vs. Carroll football game to be held on Carroll campus
City of Tallulah to have Fourth Annual 1K/5K Walk-Run
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/4