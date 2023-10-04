Lake Charles woman leading team USA in Swiss Merlympics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Can you imagine competing in the Merlympics as a mermaid? A Lake Charles woman will be competing as captain on the first-ever team.

Hilary Franklin was born in Alexandria but has been living in Lake Charles for over 20 years. She started swimming when she was two years old.

She said it went from just having fun to competing as a swimmer in high school to traveling internationally to compete.

“Swimming was simple. It was more or less something that we just did all the time, I’m the baby of 8 kids and when all of them got out, it was probably 2-3 hours later and I was still swimming,” said Franklin.

Franklin was later named Miss USA Sea Queen of Louisiana after competing in the International Kings and Queens of the world competition.

“It was a lot of work, you had to send in your videos, you have to send in your athleticism, you have to be more again than just yourself, you have to be apart of your community.”

Now Franklin will compete as the first ever team USA Mermaid Merlympic team captain in the Swiss Merlympics in 2024. Joining her will be Princess Rosie, her six year-old-daughter. She said Princess Rosie will be a Junior Merlympian.

“She got on our team by points, she swam the deepest, she held her breath the longest, it just, she earned her dues, so we are really proud to say you know our six year old of the triton cove is got that spot to be a Junior Olympian already.”

As for what’s next, training for the Swiss Merlympics has already begun for Franklin and Princess Rosie.

“There’s swim diving, how deep can you go, how long can you stay down, how fast can you beat your own personal best times because the end I’m training our people to not just try to win but to try to beat your personal best.”

