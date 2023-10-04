Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking Rain, Then a Cool Down

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday! It’s a mostly cloudy day with a light breeze. Thanks to the clouds, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We also cannot rule out a stray shower in our northern communities. A cold front slides into the region, bringing us the best chance of rain late tonight into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 80s. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for the weekend, knocking highs down into the 70s and overnight lows into the 40s. Even better, lower humidity. Great outdoor weather!

Today: Generally cloudy. Highs reach the upper 80s with a light southeast breeze. A stray shower is possible, mainly north of I-20.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows around 70 degrees. A few showers are possible late.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. More humid. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Highs reach the lower 70s.

Sunday: More sunshine is on tap. Breezy with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

