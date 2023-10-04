KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain Showers Now, More for Thursday

It’s been a cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss, with a few showers as well. More rain is on the way for Thursday as a cold front begins to sweep across the viewing area. Areas that receive rain will receive less than a quarter of an inch. And while Friday will see temperatures in the mid 80s, much cooler air will be around for the weekend, due to the passage of another cold front Friday. Temperatures over the weekend will only peak in the low to mid 70s, below average for this time of year. By next week, temperatures rebound into the mid 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a limited threat for isolated showers. Temperatures will lower to the upper 60s. Wind will be light from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday, it will be cloudy with rain showers moving across the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Wind will be light from the west, northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy at times. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday, it will be mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be another cool day, with temperatures in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Monday will be a warmer day for the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will be a warm day with temperatures reach the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. It will be sunny as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.