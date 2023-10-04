Advertise
Hearing on Mitch Bratton’s Candidacy for Caldwell Parish Sheriff

Update on Mitch Bratton's case and if he will be able to run for sheriff.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The D.A. filed a motion to remove Mitch Bratton from the Caldwell Parish Sheriffs election. The D.A. argued that it’s illegal for Bratton to run now that he has an incarceration sentence.

The issue becomes more complicated because Bratton did qualify before his incarceration sentence. Early voting has already begun so there’s no way to remove his name from the ballot.

Cameron Murray and Clint Hanchey who are representing Bretton say they plan to appeal the incarceration sentence so now the judge has to decide whether or not he can still run.

According to Murray the constitution only deals with qualifying for an election and being seated as a public official but not his candidacy.

