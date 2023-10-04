Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
Kyle Wilks
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus

Latest News

1709 Lamen Drive
Monroe Fire Department responds to Lamen Drive house fire
Mitch Bratton
Hearing on Mitch Bratton’s Candidacy for Caldwell Parish Sheriff
Joe Taunton
Concordia Parish man arrested for attempted rape
Authorities have arrested West Monroe resident, Kyle Wilks, after receiving a tip from the...
Man Charged with Terrorizing
Kyle Wilks
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing