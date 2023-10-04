Franklin Parish vs. Carroll football game to be held on Carroll campus

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 homecoming football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School will be held at Carroll High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

This decision to host the competing teams on Carroll’s field comes one year after a skirmish erupted in the stands between Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans during a 2022 season football game.

According to Carroll High School, the school’s homecoming game festivities will take place once the visiting team and fans have left campus.

