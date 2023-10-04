Advertise
Franklin Parish vs. Carroll football game to be held on Carroll campus

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 homecoming football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School will be held at Carroll High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

This decision to host the competing teams on Carroll’s field comes one year after a skirmish erupted in the stands between Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans during a 2022 season football game.

RELATED: Carroll football coaches out on bond after game skirmish

According to Carroll High School, the school’s homecoming game festivities will take place once the visiting team and fans have left campus.

Aaron’s Aces: Jy’Marion Island and Tomorrio Bilberry
Aaron’s Aces: Jy’Marion Island and Tomorrio Bilberry
ULM falls to Appalachian State by a last second field goal
Carr starts, but Saints are lackluster in 26-9 loss to Buccaneers