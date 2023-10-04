Advertise
City of Tallulah to have Fourth Annual 1K/5K Walk-Run

(WILX)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) is partnering up with the City of Tallulah for the fourth Annual 1K/5K Walk-Run. NEDHSA is this year’s title sponsor for the event.

The Walk-Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at Madison Parish High School. The event is being done in memory of beloved Tallulah resident and health leader, Bea Willis, who passed away from cancer.

“Bea fought a courageous battle against breast cancer before her passing. She was a huge proponent of health and fitness in Tallulah,” said Tallulah Mayor Charles Finlayson. “Having this race in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month allows us to continue Bea’s goal of emphasizing healthy lifestyle choices in the lives of our community.”

NEDHSA Executive Director, Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, said that NEDHSA has worked hard to provide NELA residents with opportunities to engage in healthy activities.

“Fitness plays a vital role in mental health well-being. When you combine proper exercise with a balanced diet, you can expect positive health outcomes,” said Sizer. “So, when we combine our agency’s physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements.”

To register or learn more about the 1K/5K Walk-Run, visit NEDHSA’s website.

