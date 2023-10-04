Advertise
“The Christmas Project” kicks off at the Center for Children and Families

Local leaders and members of the community met at the Center for Children and Families for the Christmas Project open house.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local leaders and members of the community met tonight at the Center for Children and Families for the Christmas Project open house.

They discussed ways to spread Christmas cheer by providing “gifts of hope” to over 1,200 local children.

CEO Dr. Matthew Thornton said the project helps ensure children will have a present under the tree.

“The Christmas Project is about making sure that the kids in our community that are often forgotten about - maybe they live in poor areas, maybe they’re being bounced around from foster placement to foster placement - it’s about making sure that they know that they are loved and that the community cares about them. It’s about making sure that on Christmas morning that they’ve got something to open up,” says Dr. Thornton.

Those who wish to help can donate to the center or choose to become a child’s sponsor.

If you would like to donate to the Christmas Project or sponsor a child this year, visit the Center for Children and Families website.

