Caldwell Parish School District addresses arrest of third grade teacher

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Caldwell Parish School District released a statement regarding the arrest of a teacher at Columbia Elementary who is accused of injuring a 9-year-old student’s head with a chair during class.

Lexes Boyde was arrested on Sept. 29 on one count of negligent injury after school employees told police she allegedly threw a chair at a student, causing injury to the student’s head.

The Caldwell Parish School District’s statement on the incident is as follows:

“We are aware of the arrest of one of our teachers in connection with an injury sustained by a student at Columbia Elementary School. Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority. The children attending Caldwell Parish Schools are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are disheartening. We are reviewing the matter internally in order that it may be properly addressed and are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time.” - Caldwell Parish School District

