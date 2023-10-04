Advertise
Aaron’s Aces: Jy’Marion Island and Tomorrio Bilberry

Union’s dynamic duo combined for five touchdowns
Union's dynamic duo combined for five touchdowns.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union handed Franklin Parish its first loss of the season behind a combined five touchdown performance from Jy’Marion Island and Tomorrio Bilberry. Island rushed for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while Bilberry added a receiving touchdown, 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, and an interception.

