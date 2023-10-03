Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Winn Parish authorities arrest man wanted in Natchitoches Parish following search

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on September 25 in reference to someone burning during the burn ban. When a deputy arrived at the scene, they contacted WPSO for a name check. The deputy learned that the subject, Audio Lewayne Ross, was a fugitive from justice in Natchitoches Parish.

Before the deputy could restrain Ross, he ran into the woods. Multiple deputies and law enforcement agencies searched for Ross but were unsuccessful. The search continued until October 2 when Ross was found around 4 a.m. on Hwy 132. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Winn Parish Detention Center for fugitive from Natchitoches Parish and resisting an officer by flight.

According to Sheriff Jordan, more arrests are possible as the investigation continues regarding who may have helped Ross elude law enforcement.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Latest News

Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency bridge closure in Jackson Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court
Ouachita Parish seeking more election workers at voting polls
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus