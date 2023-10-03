Winn Parish authorities arrest man wanted in Natchitoches Parish following search

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on September 25 in reference to someone burning during the burn ban. When a deputy arrived at the scene, they contacted WPSO for a name check. The deputy learned that the subject, Audio Lewayne Ross, was a fugitive from justice in Natchitoches Parish.

Before the deputy could restrain Ross, he ran into the woods. Multiple deputies and law enforcement agencies searched for Ross but were unsuccessful. The search continued until October 2 when Ross was found around 4 a.m. on Hwy 132. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Winn Parish Detention Center for fugitive from Natchitoches Parish and resisting an officer by flight.

According to Sheriff Jordan, more arrests are possible as the investigation continues regarding who may have helped Ross elude law enforcement.

