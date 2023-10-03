West Monroe man charged with terrorizing

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested West Monroe resident, Kyle Wilks, after receiving a tip from the Navy’s NCIS Unit that Wilks was possibly planning to commit a violent mass casualty act.

WMPD received the tip Monday, Oct. 2, and carried out a search warrant today.

The West Monroe Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office executed the search warrant and seized multiple items from Wilks’ home.

Wilks has been charged with one count of terrorizing. He was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update the story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.