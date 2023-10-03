Advertise
West Monroe man charged with terrorizing

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested West Monroe resident, Kyle Wilks, after receiving a tip from the Navy’s NCIS Unit that Wilks was possibly planning to commit a violent mass casualty act.

WMPD received the tip Monday, Oct. 2, and carried out a search warrant today.

The West Monroe Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office executed the search warrant and seized multiple items from Wilks’ home.

Wilks has been charged with one count of terrorizing. He was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update the story as we receive more information.

