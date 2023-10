MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 9 p.m. tonight (Oct. 3), the water in the Town of Rayville will be shut off so that a new sprinkler system can be installed in a local nursing home, according to city officials.

The outage should last thirty minutes to an hour.

There is a chance that a boil advisory may be issued after the water is turned back on.

