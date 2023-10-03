Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations

By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When a business is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities act, it’s often up to private citizens to file complains.

It’s a job Deborah Laufer has taken on. She’s filed over 600 lawsuits.

One of them, against a Hotel in Maine is now at the Supreme Court.

The questions is being asked - because she didn’t have the intention of actually staying at the hotel - should she be allowed to sue?

“To have standing a plaintiff must have suffered what the cases call an injury, in effect, a concrete and particularized injury,” explains Lawrence Ebner of the Atlantic Legal Foundation. “The question here is whether a the internet tester such as Ms Laufer for the plaintiff in this case has suffered such an injury.”

Advocates for Laufer say she’s providing a service - by protecting future travelers with disabilities.

“The threat of Tester lawsuits, I think probably a play some role in ensuring compliance with these important federal laws,” said Miriam Becker-Cohen of the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Others say these lawsuits are frivolous, and hurt the hospitality industry.

“Most of the defendants hotels and small Airbnbs don’t have the resources to litigate, and so they settle” said Ebner.

Arguments on the case will be heard Wednesday - a ruling is expected in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus

Latest News

Ouachita Grand Plaza without air conditioning
Ouachita Grand Plaza residents expression frustration over lack of air conditioning
mitch bratton
MITCH BRATTON
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Man who killed 2 women he met a day apart in north Florida bars in 1996 is put to death
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
Ouachita Grand Plaza without air conditioning
Ouachita Grand Plaza without air conditioning