Ouachita Grand Plaza residents expression frustration over lack of air conditioning

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents of the Ouachita Grand Plaza are looking forward to cooling off after being without air conditioning for the past few days, according to the director of the housing complex.

Despite the part needed to fix the air being set to arrive today (Oct. 3), some of the tenants are unhappy.

“Since last week we’ve been without air. And they don’t care. The city of Monroe doesn’t care,” said resident, Deborah Roy. “This is the worst building in the city of Monroe for the Housing Authority. They don’t care about us up here. Like I said, this is elderly abuse.”

Executive Director of the Monroe Housing Authority, William V. Smart, said the issue is being addressed.

“Whatever concerns our tenants have we try to meet those concerns. It may not be right at that very moment how they want but we try to take urgent control of all situations and it’s unfortunate that we have this situation.”

Smart said they hope to have air fixed as soon as possible.

