Old Sterlington Road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe residents should prepare for Old Sterlington Road to be closed for about 90 days beginning Monday, Oct. 9 starting at 7 a.m.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Old Sterlington Road will be closed to through traffic between Bon Aire Drive and Paige Drive to allow for the construction of a new roadway and turn lanes.

A detour route has been established using US Highway 165 and Fink’s Hideaway Road.

Drivers should travel with caution while construction is ongoing and keep an eye out for work crews and their equipment.

