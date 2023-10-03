Louisiana Office of Tourism to relaunch the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Office of Tourism will conduct a series of meetings across the state to plan the redesign of the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail.

The trail was first launched in 2008 and will be changed through a site nomination process. An overview of the new trails will be given during the meetings and all sites on the trail must be nominated.

“The new Louisiana African American Heritage Trail will focus on stories and sites visitors to our state can experience,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Just as in the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, there are more stories to be told and more contributions needing recognition. I encourage everyone to get involved, attend a meeting in their area, and help ensure this trail includes all the stories, people, and locations that play a critical role in this huge part of Louisiana’s history.”

The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail will cover the arrival of slaves, sharecropping, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Modern Civil Rights Movement.

Themes surrounding music, literature, entrepreneurship, invention, agriculture, commerce, and more will also be explored on the trail.

The Monroe regional meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum.

