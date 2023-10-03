Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Office of Tourism to relaunch the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail

KNOE 8 News
KNOE 8 News(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Office of Tourism will conduct a series of meetings across the state to plan the redesign of the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail.

The trail was first launched in 2008 and will be changed through a site nomination process. An overview of the new trails will be given during the meetings and all sites on the trail must be nominated.

“The new Louisiana African American Heritage Trail will focus on stories and sites visitors to our state can experience,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Just as in the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, there are more stories to be told and more contributions needing recognition. I encourage everyone to get involved, attend a meeting in their area, and help ensure this trail includes all the stories, people, and locations that play a critical role in this huge part of Louisiana’s history.”

The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail will cover the arrival of slaves, sharecropping, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Modern Civil Rights Movement.

Themes surrounding music, literature, entrepreneurship, invention, agriculture, commerce, and more will also be explored on the trail.

The Monroe regional meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus

Latest News

Town of Rayville water to be temporarily turned off
Although the parish says it has a significant number of election workers, obtaining them in...
More help needed at voting polls
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
Meet Gamora! She's the new anaconda at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Zoo buddy: Anacondas!