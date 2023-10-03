Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La DOTD announces emergency bridge closure in Jackson Parish

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the La 148 bridge at Okaloosa Rd. in Jackson Parish is closed effective immediately.

The bridge closure is due to necessary deck repairs. The closure is located approximately three miles southeast of the Town of Eros.

DOTD crews are assessing the bridge and a timeline for repairs will be provided when it becomes available. Alternate routes have not been established at this time.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the La 148 bridge at...
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the La 148 bridge at Okaloosa Rd. in Jackson Parish is closed effective immediately.(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Winn Parish authorities arrest man wanted in Natchitoches Parish following search
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court
Ouachita Parish seeking more election workers at voting polls
GSU Police
Six juveniles arrested on Grambling State University campus