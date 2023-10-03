La DOTD announces emergency bridge closure in Jackson Parish

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the La 148 bridge at Okaloosa Rd. in Jackson Parish is closed effective immediately.

The bridge closure is due to necessary deck repairs. The closure is located approximately three miles southeast of the Town of Eros.

DOTD crews are assessing the bridge and a timeline for repairs will be provided when it becomes available. Alternate routes have not been established at this time.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

