KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: One More Hot Day Ahead, Rain Chances and Cooler Temperatures To Follow

Are you ready for rain and cooler temperatures? We’re almost there! Temperatures reach the lower 90s this afternoon with more sunshine on tap. You’ll notice a lot more clouds on Wednesday. That is associated with our next weather system. Rain returns Thursday as a cold front pushes into the region. We cannot rule out a few lingering showers on Friday. The weekend is looking fantastic, with highs in the 70s. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The humidity will be much lower. It’s overall great weather to spend some time outdoors.

Today: Great weather! Mostly sunny with a light breeze. Highs reach the lower 90s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows fall to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs reach the lower 90s with a light southeast breeze. There’s only a very slim chance of a passing shower.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. More humid. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. A few showers are possible, but coverage is limited. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: More sunshine is on tap. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Monday: Keeping the sunshine around. A touch warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.