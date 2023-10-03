Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing for some viewers. A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped. (WSVN, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE, NICOLE, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped.

Police in Miami Springs, Florida identified the man who swung the machete as Luis Ruiz Herrera, who is now behind bars. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Police said it started after Herrera claimed the driver on the scooter verbally disrespected his mother.

That caused Herrera to get out of his car with his machete in hand and go up to the victim, who then got off of his scooter to get away. However, Herrera swung and sliced the victim’s cheek.

The incident was caught on camera.

Herrera then took off in his truck. Police were eventually able to track him down, and the victim identified him.

In another apparent road rage incident in Florida, a woman was shot Friday. Police said she was an innocent bystander, driving down the road when two other drivers got angry and one started firing shots at the other.

On Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford began throwing change at a woman reportedly named Nicole who was driving in her Honda SUV as she left her volunteer job.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Michigan school shooter’s parents cleared to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Gubernatorial Election is Oct. 10th by 4:30...
Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy to call vote Tuesday on effort to oust him and says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
Man accused of crime spree caught on video arrested after chase, gun battle with deputies